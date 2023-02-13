Launch of West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards - search begins for cream of crop

West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022, at Valley Parade, Bradford with all the winners on stage (photo: Gerard Binks)

The second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards have been launched by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with the Wakefield Express and Halifax Courier with support from regional businesses, to shout about the value of apprenticeship schemes in the county and find the cream of the crop.

And nominations are now being sought.

The inaugural awards took place last year in the McCall Suite, in the home of Bradford City FC, just days after Bradford was named as the UK city of culture 2025.

West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards logo

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.

These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across West Yorkshire.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

Enter your Apprentice or Business now into this year’s West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. These awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.

Were looking for entries in the following categories:

SME Employer of the Year (0-249) in association with Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador network

Large Employer of the Year in association with Haribo

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Mentor of the Year - in association with Zenith

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year - in association with Bradford College

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year - in association with the Royal Navy

Construction Apprentice of the Year in association with Yorkshire Housing

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year- in association with Appris Bradford

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year

Closing Date for entries is Friday March 31, 2023

Shortlisted individuals will be invited to join us to celebrate at an awards dinner in May

To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk and submit your 2023 entry before March 31, 2023.

