Take a look at these photos as Krazy Kids soft play centre in Heckmondwike celebrated its 30th birthday last weekend.

The fun-filled centre, which opened on New North Road in 1994, has been entertaining children and families for the past three decades - and owner Melissa Parkinson, who took over the business two and a half years ago, celebrated by hosting a party on Sunday (September 15).

Beauty and the Beast, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Ariel, Moana and Spiderman all joined in the fun, along with Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, while a host of birthday cards designed by youngsters across the borough were on display.

Mel told the Reporter Series:

“We had so much fun celebrating Krazy Kids turning 30. A huge thanks to our Krazy Kids team for making the day a huge success and for their continued hard work and dedication which makes Krazy Kids always a happy and fun place to be.

“Thank you to Prima Parties for the perfect planning and execution of the event. Beauty and the Beast were magical, Spiderman’s stunt show was something else, Elsa and Anna, just wow, and Ariel and Moana were totally captivating.

“Thank you Kim Leadbeater for visiting us to wish us a happy birthday. We are so grateful for your continued support.

“And to all of our fantastic customers, a huge thank you. Without you Krazy Kids wouldn’t be celebrating its 30th year at all. We are forever grateful and we promise to continue to keep Krazy Kids fresh, fun and full of excitement for the next 30 years.”

Posting on her official Facebook page, Ms Leadbeater wrote:

“Lovely to join Mel and the team for their celebrations. Thank you for inviting me and for all the work you do as an important community hub in Heckmondwike.”

Krazy Kids’ attention now turns to their upcoming Halloween party on Sunday, October 27, 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, September 21 and their special guest appearance will be Beetlejuice.

Take a look at these photos from Krazy Kids’ 30th birthday party celebrations.

1 . Krazy Kids Turns 30 The fun-filled centre, which opened on New North Road, Heckmondwike, in 1994, has been entertaining children and families for the past three decades. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Krazy Kids Turns 30 A party was held at the soft play centre last Sunday. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Krazy Kids Turns 30 Krazy Kids has celebrated its 30th birthday. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . Krazy Kids Turns 30 Krazy Kids turned 30 last weekend. Photo: SUB Photo Sales