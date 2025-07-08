Komori UK Signs Ten-Year Lease at Triangle Business Park, Batley

Komori, a leading name in global print solutions, has secured a new ten-year lease at Triangle Business Park, Batley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advised by Commercial Property experts Dunlop Heywood, Komori will be relocating from its current premises in Seacroft, Leeds, marking a significant move to the prominent industrial unit, off Gelderd Road (A62) - six miles from Leeds city centre and only half a mile south of J27 of the M62.

The self-contained Unit 2 on Oakwell Way boasts 11,295 sq. ft (1,049.31 sq.m) of modern industrial and office accommodation, with associated welfare amenities and has been extensively refurbished by the landlord. Ahead of occupation Komori is also undertaking a comprehensive fit-out to provide high quality workspace for its employees. The location of the unit and layout will provide Komori with greater efficiencies, the capacity to further streamline workflows and support future growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Turner from Komori said: “The move underscores Komori’s commitment to investing in high-quality premises that enhance operational efficiency. As well as being the prestigious headquarters of the UK operation, the new facility houses a comprehensive parts storage and distribution department. Its location right next to the major motorway networks, and only a few miles from Leeds- Bradford Airport is perfectly suited to support optimal distribution arrangements.

Triangle Business Park

With Dunlop Heywood’s assistance, we were able to identify and secure premises which will allow Komori to optimise its operations through a better arrangement of space, modern infrastructure, improved logistics, and enhanced staff facilities.”

Andrew Chandler, Director at Dunlop Heywood, also commented: “We are delighted to have assisted Komori in finding a new base that meets their operational needs and supports their future ambitions. Triangle Business Park offers excellent connectivity and modern facilities, making it an ideal choice for a business of Komori’s calibre. We look forward to seeing their continued success in this new location.”

Letting Agents on behalf of the landlord were GV&Co. Will Woodhall from GV&Co. commented: “We are delighted to welcome Komori to Triangle Business Park, where Unit 2 offers a perfect balance of modern warehouse space and versatile office accommodation in a sough-after location. We look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their new home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop Heywood is a commercial property and rating consultancy with offices in York, Manchester, Newcastle, London and Belfast. Services include: Agency & Investment, Asset & Property Management, Valuation, Business Rates and Lease Advisory.