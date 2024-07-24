Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new hotel in Dewsbury town centre have been submitted.

After plans for a 75-room hotel were rejected by Kirklees Council, new, scaled-back proposals have been put forward.

The most recent plans would see a three-storey hotel brought to a plot of land in Dewsbury town centre behind Yorkshire House on South Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel would back onto School Street and feature 33 rooms, a reception, a dining area, and a car park.

Drawings showing how the hotel behind Yorkshire House, Dewsbury could look.

In the summer of 2022, plans were submitted for a hotel in the same spot of more than double the size, with six-storeys and 75 rooms.

But these were rejected for several reasons including the loss of car parking, the negative effects of the hotel’s appearance on Dewsbury town centre, and the building’s height.

The applicant hopes its more recent, downsized proposals can get the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But charity Dewsbury and District League of Friendship has objected to the plans.

The charity is based in a renovated Victorian School at the top of School Street – adjacent to the site proposed for the hotel – and also raised concern with the original plans.

Part of their objection reads: “We would stress the original points made that this proposal is in an area that is already struggling economically and socially with significant pressures on those resident in and around School Street and those few businesses and charities that remain active.

“We do not consider this an attractive option to enhance the development of the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident has also objected to the proposal, claiming a detriment to neighbouring historical buildings, the potential worsening of crime and anti-social behaviour, and a strain on services.

The applicant’s design statement sets out how the previous reasons for refusal have been overcome, and what it says will be benefits for the area.

It reads: “The scheme has been reduced in height by two-storeys and the materials have been amended to include sandstone cladding. Materials in the area are mixed, building heights likewise.