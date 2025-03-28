Kirklees Council set to buy Dewsbury town centre 'eyesore'

By Abigail Marlow
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kirklees Council is set to buy an empty unit in Dewsbury town centre to avoid having an “eyesore” on the doorstep of the planned revamped arcade.

The purchase of 27 Market Place – which sits to the right of Dewsbury Arcade – was agreed at an extraordinary meeting of the Dewsbury Town Board.

The property will be paid for using government cash in the shape of the Building Grant Revival Scheme, with a price agreed between the council and owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grade II Listed building, which previously housed an Admiral Casino, needs all manner of repair works to make it secure and watertight, and improve its overall appearance.

27 Market Place is the white building to the right of the arcade.27 Market Place is the white building to the right of the arcade.
27 Market Place is the white building to the right of the arcade.

The local authority expects to keep the property for a maximum of five years with a view to renovating and selling or leasing the space as part of future plans.

The neighbouring arcade building is currently undergoing major refurbishment works to get it ready for its re-opening as a community-run shopping centre.

However, with problems with rot and decay “far more significant” than first anticipated, the site is set to open next spring rather than this autumn, as was originally planned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “This will be a great investment to support the arcade’s regeneration and reopening, and the town centre in general.

"While the building isn’t internally connected to the arcade in any way, it will prevent the property – which sits right at the entrance – from falling into further disrepair and becoming an eyesore on the doorstep of one of the Dewsbury Blueprint’s most exciting developments.

“In the long run, it will also create a fantastic new opportunity for local businesses, tying in with both the Dewsbury Blueprint and the board’s aims to bring more disused heritage buildings back to life.

“Once brought up to scratch, it should be an ideal prospect for any business looking to locate themselves in the town centre, particularly with the newly reopened arcade next door, which should by then be vibrant and bustling.

“This is another perfectly placed investment in the town centre, at a time when we’re seeing multiple different projects on the ground and our wider plans are really taking shape.”

Related topics:Kirklees CouncilDewsbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice