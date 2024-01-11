A planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council to build a new Popeyes restaurant and Costa Coffee at Centre 27 Business Park in Birstall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application, submitted on behalf of London Metrics DT Limited, is for the demolition of the Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito buildings, and creation of a drive-through coffee shop, drive-through restaurant, and commercial unit.

Documents submitted alongside the application suggest the new buildings could house a Popeyes restaurant and a Costa Coffee shop – both with drive-through facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new plans would lead to a loss of 43 parking spaces, with 50 available on the new site.

A planning application submitted to Kirklees Council could see a new Popeyes restaurant and drive-through Costa Coffee be erected on the site which is bordered by Gelderd Road and Woodhead Road.

The parking spaces will sit in the centre of the three proposed units bordered by Woodhead Road and Gelderd Road.

The proposal suggests the employment of 67 full-time employees or part-time staff equivalent to that.