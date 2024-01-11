News you can trust since 1858
Kirklees Council planning applications: Birstall's Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito could be replaced with Costa Coffee and Popeyes

A planning application has been submitted to Kirklees Council to build a new Popeyes restaurant and Costa Coffee at Centre 27 Business Park in Birstall.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 11th Jan 2024, 18:36 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 18:36 GMT
The application, submitted on behalf of London Metrics DT Limited, is for the demolition of the Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito buildings, and creation of a drive-through coffee shop, drive-through restaurant, and commercial unit.

Documents submitted alongside the application suggest the new buildings could house a Popeyes restaurant and a Costa Coffee shop – both with drive-through facilities.

The new plans would lead to a loss of 43 parking spaces, with 50 available on the new site.

A planning application submitted to Kirklees Council could see a new Popeyes restaurant and drive-through Costa Coffee be erected on the site which is bordered by Gelderd Road and Woodhead Road.A planning application submitted to Kirklees Council could see a new Popeyes restaurant and drive-through Costa Coffee be erected on the site which is bordered by Gelderd Road and Woodhead Road.
The parking spaces will sit in the centre of the three proposed units bordered by Woodhead Road and Gelderd Road.

The proposal suggests the employment of 67 full-time employees or part-time staff equivalent to that.

Opening hours would be between 5am and 11pm seven days a week for two of the operations, and 8am to 10pm seven days a week for the other.

