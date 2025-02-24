Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application to turn a former Dewsbury pub into a restaurant and takeaway has been approved.

The application – submitted in December 2023 by Fast Food fm Ltd – relates to The Poacher on Bradford Road and has been given conditional full permission by Kirklees Council.

The site – which is vacant – stopped operating as a pub in 2018.

Along with the change of use from vacant pub to restaurant and hot food takeaway, the application sought permission to install a new shop front, a flue to the side of the building, and permission to operate between 9am and 11pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 12am on Saturdays, and 10am to 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The Poacher, at 122, Bradford Road in Dewsbury, has received permission to be converted into a restaurant and takeaway. Photo: Google

A West Yorkshire Police Designing Out Crime Officer had said that the proposal: “Would add to the current loitering and waiting at hot food outlets and highways issues that are faced by residents.

“This frequently creates public order incidents, to which the police must respond.

“This drains the already stretched policing resources, creating an unsafe area for members of the public.”

In the Officer Report, however, the council responded that: “Whilst their response is noted, it is considered that weight must be afforded the existing use of the site which can take place already, and the fact that it would be of a similar nature and potentially have the same impact as the use which is proposed.

“It is considered that in this case it would be unreasonable of the LPA to refuse permission on the basis the proposed use would introduce a use to the site which would have a significant risk to increase anti social behaviour and as such it is concluded that a reason for refusal on such a basis could not be substantiated by the LPA in this case.”

A public consultation period ran from December 2023 to January 2024, which saw three objections submitted.

The conclusion in the Officer Report said: “Given the acceptable principle and design, and lack of harm in terms of visual amenity, residential amenity highway safety and environmental matters, the proposed change of use is considered to be acceptable.”

To view the full application, including the Officer Report, quote the application number in the Kirklees Council planning portal: 2023/62/93583/E