Kirklees businesses urged to join ‘Decarbonisation Revolution’

Kirklees’ burgeoning green sector brought in almost £1bn to the region’s economy in just one year and is set for a growth explosion - a new report reveals today.

And today the report authors urged businesses to “join the decarbonisation revolution” and snap up free expert support with growth in the sector predicted to soar.

The newly published West Yorkshire Green Technologies & Services Sector Mapping report reveals the region’s Green Technologies and Services (GTS) sector, ranging from Wind to Carbon Finance, is collectively valued at £8.1 billion and expected to grow to £11.1 billion by 2026 – a 37% rise.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is supported by West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

Cllr Munir Ahmed - Kirklees Council Cabinet Member for Environment

The report was produced by Green Economy. Part of The Growth Company, it helps tradespeople, businesses and local authorities deliver their transition to Net Zero by providing expert support, training and access to local sales opportunities as well as analysing and developing the local green supply chain.

Today’s report shows in Kirklees, the GTS sector saw annual sales soar from £885m in 2020/21 to £998 million in 2022/23 - meaning it accounted for 12.3% of West Yorkshire's sales.

It also supported over 360 businesses, employing over 6,600 people. The upward trajectory is set to continue with sales projected to increase by 9.1% this year to 13% between 2024/25 and 2025/26.

In terms of employment, sub-sectors Building Technologies, Wind, Geothermal, Alternative Fuels, and Alternative Fuel Vehicles, collectively account for 59% of Kirklees’ GTS sector activity (they have a product or service in this sub-sector) in 2022/23.

Wind, Building Technologies, Alternative Fuels, Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Carbon Finance, and Geothermal, represent 66% of Kirklees’ GTS sector activity in 2022/23.

Thereport also reveals that certain sub-sectors in Kirklees like Geothermal, Carbon Finance, Air Source Heat Pumps, and Biomass are among green industry forecasted to achieve double-digit growth by 2025/26.

Analysis by Green Economy found the GTS sector growth was due to a combination of factors. These include demand being stimulated by legislative drivers such as a proposed ban on petrol cars and a national push to retrofit and make homes more energy efficient, to local programmes funded by WYCA and centrally-funded initiatives like the Public Sector Decarbonisation Fund requiring local providers of green technology.

And amid the hugely positive report findings and projections, Green Economy officials urged those helping spearhead the region’s green ambitions to utilise the expert and free support available to grow their businesses.

The call to action comes as the report shows there is an opportunity to build on the success and create more high-quality local jobs with employment in West Yorkshire’s GTS sector standing at 53,214 in 2022/23 - just 2.1% of the county's workforce - compared to 5.9% for England.

Vicky Wilding, Green Economy's Green Tech and Services Lead, said: “This report should leave nobody in doubt over the enormous contribution the green tech and services sector makes to Kirklees and West Yorkshire’s economy and jobs market.

“But there is a big opportunity for people to support the net zero transition and build on this success. Anyone working in the green technology and services supply chain in Kirklees can access free WYCA-funded support from Green Economy to grow their business. We encourage anybody working in the green tech supply chain, or those looking to diversify to join our network and build on the success outlined in the report, to create even more high-quality local jobs.”

Green Economy helps local firms grow or diversify into the sector with its team of consultants helping installers, tradespeople and other suppliers receive free specialist advice and access to market intelligence, peer networking and training with traders able to explore new sales opportunities with a free profile on their Marketplace – a business directory of local green technology suppliers.

It simultaneously helps green technologies and services businesses grow by offering expert support to develop robust and competitive net zero strategies.

A new training voucher scheme has also been launched to upskill the local sector to retrofit existing properties whilst ensuring that it can take advantage of market opportunities which arise as Kirklees transitions to net zero. Businesses can apply to part fund training courses in heat pump, solar PV and battery storage installation and maintenance, or to secure MCS certification.

Councillor Munir Ahmed, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “We are delighted to see that the green economy in Kirklees has seen significant growth and that our businesses are contributing to our Net Zero goals as a district. There is a great deal of opportunity in this sector and our business community are taking advantage of this and pivoting their products and services to deliver fantastic green solutions to their customers.

“The results of the Green Economy report highlights the great opportunity available to people and businesses in this sector which has seen significant growth in 2024 and forecasts continual growth into the future. Now is a perfect time to explore the opportunities available and the Green Economy programme supports our local businesses to do that. Whether you work in technology, support services or trade we would encourage all our businesses to explore the opportunities in this field.”