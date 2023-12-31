Kim Leadbeater has congratulated Yorkshire Rubber Linings in her constituency for helping to put Batley and Spen ‘on the global map.’

The company, based in Liversedge, supplies industrial coatings to a wide range of sectors including chemicals, mining, water treatment, power generation and oil and gas, with UK customers including Buckingham Palace, Yorkshire Tea and the defence industry.

The MP, who hosted a Labour Party skills and apprenticeships conference in Heckmondwike earlier in 2023, said small and medium sized businesses like YRL were vital to the economy.

She said: “This is a brilliant local business with a dedicated workforce and I’m proud to have them in the constituency, providing local jobs and putting us on the global map.”

Managing Director of Yorkshire Rubber Linings, Mark Holroyd, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome Kim to our factory to highlight the diverse range of products and services our highly skilled local workforce produces.

“During the factory tour we were able to discuss the important role SME’s play in the national economy and the importance of providing vocational skills to the next generation of skilled workers.”

The visit was arranged by Heckmondwike councillor, Steve Hall, a long-time supporter of the company.