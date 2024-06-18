More than 50 taxis and a number of off licences across Kirklees, including in Dewsbury, have been checked by police in a swathe of activity.

More than 50 taxis and a number of off licences across Kirklees, including in Dewsbury, have been checked by police in a swathe of activity.

Kirklees Police licencing officers and colleagues from the Dewsbury and Huddersfield town centre teams have been carrying out a recent operation to check that businesses providing services to the public were doing so safely.

As part of the National Licensing Week, police visited every off licence in Dewsbury and Huddersfield in spot checks to ensure they were selling alcohol legally and not selling to people under age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses CCTV was also checked to ensure it was in working order.

More than 1,700 illegal cigarettes were seized from one off licence with several referrals made to West Yorkshire Trading Standards for businesses not properly complying with licensing restrictions.

Police also joined forces with the DVLA to stop and check 51 taxis operating in Kirklees to ensure they were safe and road legal. Police say only a handful of minor issues were found with a handful of the vehicles.

In other activity, 15 fast food delivery vehicles were inspected by the DVSA with four found to have vehicle defects. Drivers were given prohibition notices in each case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town centre pubs across Kirklees were also visited to ensure that licensing hours were being adhered to, CCTV was working, safeguarding measures were in place and staff training was up to date.

Inspector Mark Pattinson of Kirklees Police, said: “Keeping people safe is our primary role as police, and the recent licensing week has seen officers work across our communities to check on businesses and services we all use day to day, to ensure they were operating safely.

“Pleasingly, the majority of businesses we inspected were indeed meeting their licensing requirements and operating legally.

“It was particularly positive to note that no serious issues were found in the 51 Kirklees licenced taxis which we checked, and I want to thank those drivers for their co-operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Follow up action with West Yorkshire Trading Standards is already being taken in cases where breaches were found in business premises.”

“Information and intelligence about licencing breaches is recorded and investigated and I would ask anyone who has information about offences such as under age alcohol sales in Kirklees to contact their local NPT via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat”.