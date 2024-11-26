The Dewsbury branch of JYSK is set to close in December.

The Dewsbury branch of JYSK is set to close next month.

The international home furnishing store, based on Railway Street, will close its doors to customers on Sunday, December 15.

A spokesperson for JYSK said: “We have reached the end of our lease on the unit and have therefore executed our exit clause on the unit.

“Our development team will continue to look for new units within the Dewsbury area and if one becomes available to us we will review as part of our continued expansion plans within the UK.”

A sign outside the Dewsbury store has informed customers of the impending closing date, while also stating that the next nearest store is at Wakefield’s Westgate Retail Park (WF2 9SD).

The company, which was founded in Denmark in 1979, has more than 3,400 stores and webshops worldwide, and caters for furniture in your home, including bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, offices and bathrooms, as well as gardens.