Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater has visited the 108-year-old manufacturing business John Cotton, based in Mirfield.

John Cotton Group: Kim Leadbeater MP visits 108-year-old Mirfield business which provides Christmas tree for town centre
John Cotton was established in 1916 and remains a privately owned family run business which employs more than 680 people on the Mirfield site, as well as hundreds more at other sites across the north, including Ravensthorpe, Bradford and Ossett.
Cotton’s is the UK’s largest manufacturer of pillows and duvets, which it supplies to many of the major retailers in the UK, as well as exporting products overseas.
Following a tour of the factory, where Kim spoke to employees in various departments, the MP said:
“It is great to see a local business thriving in Spen Valley, providing much needed jobs and apprenticeships for local people, and taking corporate social responsibility seriously.
“John Cotton plays an important role in our local community and I look forward to working with them in the future.”
The company has supported a number of charitable causes, both locally and further afield, including Mirfield in Bloom, Cancer Research, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Leeds based charity Zarach, which works to end bed poverty for vulnerable children.
It also provides the Christmas tree for Mirfield town centre.
