Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater has recently visited the 108-year-old manufacturing business John Cotton, based in Mirfield.

John Cotton was established in 1916 and remains a privately owned family run business which employs more than 680 people on the Mirfield site, as well as hundreds more at other sites across the north, including Ravensthorpe, Bradford and Ossett.

Cotton’s is the UK’s largest manufacturer of pillows and duvets, which it supplies to many of the major retailers in the UK, as well as exporting products overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a tour of the factory, where Kim spoke to employees in various departments, the MP said:

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater has visited the 108-year-old manufacturing business John Cotton, based in Mirfield.

“It is great to see a local business thriving in Spen Valley, providing much needed jobs and apprenticeships for local people, and taking corporate social responsibility seriously.

“John Cotton plays an important role in our local community and I look forward to working with them in the future.”

The company has supported a number of charitable causes, both locally and further afield, including Mirfield in Bloom, Cancer Research, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Leeds based charity Zarach, which works to end bed poverty for vulnerable children.

It also provides the Christmas tree for Mirfield town centre.