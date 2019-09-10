Jobs galore as The Range moves in on Toys R Us site

The Range will open a new superstore in Birstall in October, creating 80 jobs.

The store will be located on the site of the former Toys R Us at Birstall Retail Park and will provide over 50,000 square feet of space over two floors.

But the chair of Birstall’s Chamber of Trade, and owner of The Powder Room, Natalie Tai, has warned that the town centre shouldn’t be forgotten about by shoppers.

“I welcome new job opportunities and infrastructure around the area,” she said. “However there is much more to Birstall than the retail park. We have a small thriving village and work hard to make people aware it is here. The retail park will always survive but local shops are in jeopardy due to lack of footfall. I urge people to see what Birstall village has to offer them and shop local.”

Andrew Marsden, chair of Batley Chamber of Trade, said: “When a major retailer wants to take on a large unit in our area that can only be good news, and reflects on the buoyant nature of

Batley and Birstall as a whole.”

The Toys R Us store closed in April after the company went into administration.