JD Gyms Batley set to undergo major refurbishment including addition of state-of-the-art equipment
JD Gyms Batley, on Bradford Road, will be enhanced with new décor, the latest state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, Hammer Strength kit and a zone specifically for glute and ab training.
The refurbishment will also see the addition of a Hybrid training zone boasting advanced cardio and strength equipment, including curved treadmills, SkiErgs, free weights and sled tracks.
Amelia Worrall, chief operating officer at The JD Gyms Group, said: “We are delighted to be providing our Batley gym with a complete refurbishment.
“The facility will be totally modified, ensuring our gyms stay up to date with the demands of the fitness industry in 2025.
“Feedback online and in the gym has already been really positive, so we’re excited to reveal the final product once refurbishment is complete.”
The gym is offering new members their first month’s fees for £10 for a limited time only. For more information, visit www.jdgyms.co.uk/batley
