News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

‘It was my dream’ - Cleckheaton treated to new sweet shop

A new sweet treats shop - inspired by the owner’s love of Willy Wonka - has opened in Cleckheaton.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Lotti Kaye opened Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, on Bradford Road, earlier this month, after starting the business at home, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020.

And there are already some firm favourites among her customers. Lotti, who moved to the UK from Germany 15 years ago, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was my dream. I love Willy Wonka and I had always wanted a sweet shop. I feel the love of Cleckheaton at the moment. It is really nice.

Lotti Kaye, owner of Dough Kingdom Yorkshire in Cleckheaton.Lotti Kaye, owner of Dough Kingdom Yorkshire in Cleckheaton.
Lotti Kaye, owner of Dough Kingdom Yorkshire in Cleckheaton.
Most Popular

“I have moved around the country. We lived in Whitby in a five-bedroom bungalow on one of the nicest streets and I was less happy. Cleckheaton is the people. It’s when you go through town and you know every single person and you can say ‘hi’.

“I am very proud and I feel the love of Cleckheaton. I didn’t think it would take off as it did.

“My favourite has always been fudge and people really like my fudge. It is a really good seller. My New York cookies also. It also depends on what the weather is like and what is in with the kids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have had pastry parcels made out of Oreos or Biscoff biscuits and I did them because I thought they looked cool and the kids loved them. I made a bear that’s sleeping on a pastry pillow and they were all gone quickly. I am only one person and I am the only one baking.”

Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, which has recently opened on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton.Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, which has recently opened on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton.
Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, which has recently opened on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton.

A mother of five children, Lotti has had to deal with the “trauma” of her ex-husband passing away suddenly last year. She said:

“I wish my kids didn’t have to go through that kind of trauma because it is a different level of trauma. He was very ill, it was very sudden. It was really hard for the kids.

“But I couldn’t have done it without my new partner. Without my boyfriend I wouldn’t have a counter and I don’t think I would have made the step. He built me the most beautiful, dreamy counter that I always wanted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am just happy that I can support my boys. That’s the only thing and I want them to learn the work ethic. I think that is really important.

"I rented this shop since April and I worked until two weeks before I opened the shop to be able to afford simple things.”

Read More
New ‘classy’ Cleckheaton bar opens in town centre
Related topics:CleckheatonGermanyNew York