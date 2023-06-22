Lotti Kaye opened Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, on Bradford Road, earlier this month, after starting the business at home, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020.

And there are already some firm favourites among her customers. Lotti, who moved to the UK from Germany 15 years ago, said:

“It was my dream. I love Willy Wonka and I had always wanted a sweet shop. I feel the love of Cleckheaton at the moment. It is really nice.

Lotti Kaye, owner of Dough Kingdom Yorkshire in Cleckheaton.

“I have moved around the country. We lived in Whitby in a five-bedroom bungalow on one of the nicest streets and I was less happy. Cleckheaton is the people. It’s when you go through town and you know every single person and you can say ‘hi’.

“I am very proud and I feel the love of Cleckheaton. I didn’t think it would take off as it did.

“My favourite has always been fudge and people really like my fudge. It is a really good seller. My New York cookies also. It also depends on what the weather is like and what is in with the kids.

“I have had pastry parcels made out of Oreos or Biscoff biscuits and I did them because I thought they looked cool and the kids loved them. I made a bear that’s sleeping on a pastry pillow and they were all gone quickly. I am only one person and I am the only one baking.”

Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, which has recently opened on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton.

A mother of five children, Lotti has had to deal with the “trauma” of her ex-husband passing away suddenly last year. She said:

“I wish my kids didn’t have to go through that kind of trauma because it is a different level of trauma. He was very ill, it was very sudden. It was really hard for the kids.

“But I couldn’t have done it without my new partner. Without my boyfriend I wouldn’t have a counter and I don’t think I would have made the step. He built me the most beautiful, dreamy counter that I always wanted.

“I am just happy that I can support my boys. That’s the only thing and I want them to learn the work ethic. I think that is really important.