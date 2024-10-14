‘It is absolutely beautiful’ - New angel statue revealed at Dewsbury Cemetery thanks to generous headstone firm

By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Kay Ingham, left, and Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, with the new angel statue in Angel Corner at Dewsbury Cemetery, donated by Madani Memorials.Kay Ingham, left, and Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, with the new angel statue in Angel Corner at Dewsbury Cemetery, donated by Madani Memorials.
A new angel statue has been erected within Dewsbury Cemetery thanks to the help of a local headstone business.

Madani Memorials, based on Bradford Road between Dewsbury and Batley, volunteered their services free of charge in June after a sentimental angel statue was damaged within the cemetery’s grounds.

The vandalised monument was part of Angel Corner, a section of the graveyard where bereaved parents can remember their lost babies and children.

Four months later and a new, bigger statue now stands in its place.

Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, told the Reporter Series:

“I am absolutely over the moon with what they have done. It is absolutely beautiful. It means everything.

“There are quite a lot of parents who sit in Angels Corner and it means a lot to a lot of people. They can sit there and reflect.

“I cannot thank that company enough for what they have done. It really does give us faith in others.”

The new statue stands at, approximately, 4ft tall and is made of granite, while the flags of Angels Corner have also been jet washed.

Yayha Hussain, of Madani Memorials, said:

“It is dead nice and really beautiful. We had someone from the community emailing us to thank us for the statue. That was really heartwarming to see.

“It is stuff like this that brings communities, and people, together.

“That specific area, for people who have lost a child, is very hard. So to have a nice area for people to sit down and reflect, it is a lot nicer with the statue, flowers and the flags being jet washed.

“It looks really, really fresh.”

Annual services take place at Angel Corner in the cemetery, which is located on Ravens Avenue, in remembrance of the many babies and children buried on the site.

