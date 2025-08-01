International Beer Day: 16 highly rated pubs around Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Liversedge according to Google reviews

By Catherine Gannon
Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Friday, August 1 marks International Beer Day, and to celebrate, we’ve put together a list of pubs around North Kirklees which have all been highly rated.

The list includes pubs around Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Liversedge which have all received at least four out of five stars and at least 200 reviews from Google reviewers.

Click through the gallery for some inspiration on where you can celebrate International Beer Day.

Station Buildings, Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Rd, Dewsbury WF13 1HF.

1. West Riding Refreshment Rooms

Station Buildings, Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Rd, Dewsbury WF13 1HF. Photo: Google

47 Dunbottle Ln, Mirfield WF14 9JJ. Picture: Google

2. The Dusty Miller, Mirfield

47 Dunbottle Ln, Mirfield WF14 9JJ. Picture: Google Photo: Google

53 Stocks Bank Rd, Mirfield WF14 9QB.

3. The Airedale Heifer

53 Stocks Bank Rd, Mirfield WF14 9QB. Photo: Google

100 Huddersfield Rd, Birstall, Batley WF17 9BA

4. The Greyhound

100 Huddersfield Rd, Birstall, Batley WF17 9BA Photo: Google

