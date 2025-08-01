An inspiring Batley runner, Ismail Patel, has urged the community to get involved in a charity walk this August to raise money for Forget Me Not Hospice.

Ismail has teamed up with Batley business Doors2Floors for its 2025 ‘Walk2Help’ charity walk to raise money for the hospice in Huddersfield.

The walk will take place on Sunday, August 17, starting at Door2Floors on Bradford Road in Batley and finishing at the hospice itself, covering a total of seven miles.

Ismail suffered a mini-stroke in 2008, and fell into a coma a year later. Against the odds, he woke after two and a half weeks and has since gone on to complete dozens of races, with the recent AJ Bell Great Manchester Run being his 34th 10k race.

Urging the community to take part in the charity walk, Ismail said: “I would love for the police, locals, runners, politicians and everyone out there to get involved and take part in the race with me, they would love it.”

“It is an honour to partake in Walk2Help. I’d like to thank Doors2Floors for arranging such an amazing initiative to help raise funds to provide expert clinical care, therapy for families to be together during what are very difficult times,” he added.

Encouraging people to take up the challenge, Doors2Floors Managing Director Ismaeel Basar said: “For anybody who has never taken part in one of our walks and are thinking of doing so for the first time, I can assure you that you’ll have an amazing time and get to walk alongside a living legend in the form of Ismail and many others.

“Although undeniably tough, you’ll feel a huge sense of accomplishment taking those final steps into Huddersfield, especially knowing that it’s all been for such a good cause.”

The chief executive of the hospice, Gareth Pierce, said: “A big thank you to Doors2Floors for setting this amazing challenge to raise money for Forget Me Not.

“We’re here for families facing or living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire, providing expert clinical care and therapy as well as a helping hand, listening ear and a place for families to be together to make the most of every moment.

“We start with what each family needs, offering them tailored support, and we’re always looking for pioneering new ways to support children and families. In doing so, we make a difference that lasts a lifetime.

“As a charity, we must raise 80 per cent of the funds we need ourselves, which we can’t do without the support of the whole community – fundraising, donating, taking part in events and challenges like this. Thank you so much for your support.”

To sign up to the charity walk, send an email to: [email protected] and a registration form will be sent to you.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for the hospice as part of the event, with a goal of raising £1,500. The page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/doors-2-floors-walk2help?attribution_id=sl:d74f5be9-d0ff-48c6-aac1-dd105cf4d90c&lang=en_GB&ts=1753197790&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp14_t2&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&v=amp14_t2