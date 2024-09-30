Inspectas recruits six new compliance specialists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drighlington compliance specialist Inspectas has made six new appointments from trainee to board level, bolstering its team’s property expertise.

The business, which moved into larger premises and marked its 10th anniversary last year, has brought in fire, equipment, lab, asbestos and business development professionals taking its multi-disciplinary team to 56.

Birkenshaw-based Management Board Director Andy Walker joins to support the company’s strategic growth, Business Development Manager Jason Smith has been appointed to boost client support and new business streams, Irene Tom joins as Assistant Laboratory Manager, Darren Tubb as Senior Consultant (Fire), Kristian Bailey joins as Senior Asbestos and Framework Manager and Alex Robinson joins as a Trainee Analyst Surveyor.

The new appointments bring a further eight decades of compliance expertise into the business, which has a portfolio of more than 150 clients in sectors including education, healthcare, retail, construction and industrial.

L-R: Irene Tom, Kristian Bailey, Darren Tubb, Jason Smith, Andy Walker and (front) Alex Robinson

Inspectas Director and Birkenshaw-based co-founder Matthew Fahy said: “We are experiencing a rapid period of growth thanks to a series of new contracts in specialist housing, education, local government and the energy sector.

“Legislative requirements for building compliance is non-negotiable but can be a minefield for businesses to navigate. Many organisations are looking for external expertise and as our client base increases, we are investing in the very best practitioners to help deliver our specialist services and provide advice, guidance and a safe pair of hands from fire risk assessments to asbestos management.”

He added: “We’re delighted to welcome Andy, Jason, Irene, Darren, Kristian and Alex into the Inspectas family. It’s fantastic to provide opportunities for new starters in our industry while also attracting seasoned professionals who bring the technical knowledge to strengthen our offering even more. We’re looking forward to sharing best practice and growing the business together.”

Inspectas specialises in making and keeping properties safe. It was formed in 2013 by asbestos management professionals Craig Candlish and Matthew Fahy who combined their decades of expertise to launch a compliance business which covers all major occupational management specialisms including asbestos management and removal, health and safety, CDM and fire safety.