Inspectas compliance recruits next generation analyst surveyors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lilly Holden, 18 and Abbi Molyneux, 19 are the newest recruits to the Leeds-based asbestos management specialists, which celebrated its 10th anniversary and doubled its office space last year.

Appointing the duo represents the company’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity and its investment in the next generation of asbestos analysts. Both trainees are on a five-year path to become qualified asbestos management consultants with full support and financing of their British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS) qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a passion for STEM subjects, Lilly is hoping her new role will inspire others to pursue a career which reflects the things they love. She said: “I’ve always been practical and hands-on and I’m aware I’m entering what’s traditionally a male-dominated profession – but that’s not new to me as I was one of just two girls studying Design Engineering at New College in Bradford!

Newly recruited Inspectas Trainee Analyst Surveyors Abbi Molyneux (left) and Lilly Holden

“After visiting Inspectas on work experience, I realised it was just what I’d been looking for – interactive, because we are constantly meeting people onsite, varied with the amount of travel and different places that we visit including schools, universities and social housing where asbestos has been removed and there’s a clear career path ahead. Everyone is so friendly and I feel I’m learning a lot every day that I shadow the team.”

Abbi, who joins Inspectas straight from studying law, psychology and criminology at New College in Bradford, is also keen to progress through the key stages to become a qualified asbestos analyst surveyor. She added: “Inspectas has so much experience on the team. We are learning on the job every day and being guided through all the different stages of the asbestos clearance process. It is challenging but it’s such an important service – asbestos still exists inside some buildings but removal and its management is a specialist area that I’m excited to be a part of.”

Inspectas was formed in 2013 by asbestos management professionals Craig Candlish and Matthew Fahy who combined their expertise to launch Inspectas Compliance. Today, the company has a portfolio of more than 150 clients in the education, healthcare, retail, construction and industrial sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Matthew Fahy said: “Trainee analyst surveyors are the backbone of our industry and we know it’s historically been a challenging environment for women to work in. We are committed to giving equal opportunity to all of our employees and want to contribute to the diversity and career prospects that are available within this sector.