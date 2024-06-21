Initiative launched to transform Birstall primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A colourful makeover to take place at Gomersal Primary School. To collaborate with local community arts group, We Belong Here.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will complete a colourful and transformative makeover at Gomersal Primary School through its global New Paint for a New Start initiative, part of the company’s COLOURFUL COMMUNITIES® program.

In the third year of New Paint for a New Start, PPG employees will build on the positive impact that new colours and improved learning environments have on students and teachers by volunteering their time. Using PPG paint products and colour expertise, each project aims to create engaging spaces for students to learn and grow.

The project at Gomersal Primary School will bring together more than 60 PPG volunteers. They will also be collaborating with a local community arts group, We Belong Here, to paint a range of indoor areas and an outdoor mural.

Gomersal Primary School provides primary education to children aged 4 – 11. The school have a dedicated arts curriculum which is an integral part of students’ personal development, enabling them to be authentic and explore their own identities, as well as respecting and connecting with others. The school is also part of STEM Learning’s Partnership with PPG, where PPG support local schools in their science, technology, engineering and mathematics initiatives, reflecting PPG’s commitment to sustainability. This year’s New Paint for a New Start project will aim to refurbish the school to create a colourful and beautiful space for more than 400 students and educators.

“Colour is a powerful communicator and can play a meaningful role in engaging students and connecting to learning objectives within a classroom,” said Steve Pocock, PPG vice president EMEA West and Central, Architectural Coatings, and 2024 New Paint for a New Start executive champion. “From Milan, Italy, to Zhangjiagang, China, and many places in between, PPG volunteers are expanding the transformative impacts of beautifying schools worldwide. In 2024, we’re excited to be joined by several PPG customers to deepen the reach of the initiative.”

In 2022 and 2023, more than 60 schools were transformed globally, as part of New Paint for a New Start, improving classrooms and learning spaces for more than 35,000 students and educators. Learn more here.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring colour and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $17.5 million in 2023, supporting hundreds of organizations across nearly 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow’s STEM innovators and skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more here.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.