Individuals and businesses across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen nominated for prestigious Yorkshire Choice Awards
The awards is a celebration of Yorkshire’s exceptional talent and community impact and recognises the region’s finest individuals and organisations.
And the nominees who have successfully advanced to the public voting stage have been revealed.
Cleckheaton Golf Club has been shortlisted in the Charitable Business of the Year, while Batley’s Bookkeepers of West Yorkshire is shortlisted for the Customer Service Award.
Heckmondwike’s Bed Kingdom and Cleckeaton’s Sam Teale Productions are up for Independent Business of Year, with Sam Teale himself nominated in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category. Mohammed Karolia, from Batley, has been shortlisted for Local Fundraiser of the Year.
North Kirklees has three representatives in the Inspirational Individual of the Year - Clare Hurst from Heckmondwike, Jeanette Denison from Batley, and Tanisha Bramwell from Dewsbury.
Clare has also been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year, while Jeanette is also nominated in The Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution.
The power to decide the winners now rests in the hands of the public. Voters are encouraged to view the list of nominees on the official Yorkshire Choice Awards website - www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere - and cast their votes to determine who will be
crowned the 2024 winners.
Voting will remain open until April 12 and the finalists and winners will be announced at the inaugural Awards Gala Dinner on Friday, June 7 at The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road, Leeds.