The Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road will play host to the 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards on Friday, June 7. Voting is now open to decide the winners, with 11 individuals and businesses from Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike nominated across the 13 prestigious categories.

The awards is a celebration of Yorkshire’s exceptional talent and community impact and recognises the region’s finest individuals and organisations.

And the nominees who have successfully advanced to the public voting stage have been revealed.

Cleckheaton Golf Club has been shortlisted in the Charitable Business of the Year, while Batley’s Bookkeepers of West Yorkshire is shortlisted for the Customer Service Award.

Heckmondwike’s Bed Kingdom and Cleckeaton’s Sam Teale Productions are up for Independent Business of Year, with Sam Teale himself nominated in the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category. Mohammed Karolia, from Batley, has been shortlisted for Local Fundraiser of the Year.

North Kirklees has three representatives in the Inspirational Individual of the Year - Clare Hurst from Heckmondwike, Jeanette Denison from Batley, and Tanisha Bramwell from Dewsbury.

Clare has also been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year, while Jeanette is also nominated in The Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution.

The power to decide the winners now rests in the hands of the public. Voters are encouraged to view the list of nominees on the official Yorkshire Choice Awards website - www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere - and cast their votes to determine who will be

crowned the 2024 winners.