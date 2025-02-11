Incommunities appoints new Director of People

Dr Bilal Mohammed – a former Director of People and Operations at UA92, co-founded by Gary Neville – to help lead Incommunities’ people strategy.

Bradford-based housing provider Incommunities has appointed Dr Bilal Mohammed as its new Director of People.

Bilal brings extensive experience in people and transformation leadership across a variety of sectors, including retail, e-commerce, technology, and higher education.

He joins the organisation from University Academy 92 (UA92), a higher education institution based in Manchester co-founded by Gary Neville, where he served as Director of People and Operations.

Dr Bilal Mohammed, new Director of People at Incommunities

Bilal has also held senior positions at Asda, Apple, and Carwow, and has provided consultancy to major brands such as Lloyds, Gymshark, O2, Shell, and Sainsbury’s.

He sits as a non-executive director on the board of Løci, a British urban-lux apparel brand. Bilal also serves as a board advisor to the Apple EMEA leadership board.

Speaking about his appointment, Bilal said: “I’ve spent much of my career in highly commercial, high-growth organisations, where the focus was primarily on commercial success. My decision to join UA92 was a turning point in my career, as I began to align my work with organisations that prioritise social impact and purpose.

“One of the key reasons the role at Incommunities appealed to me is because the organisation’s values resonate deeply with me - its commitment to delivering high-quality, safe homes with a strong social mission, and its work to make a difference in a region that is home to me.

“The organisation is in an exciting position, having undergone a significant reset and built strong foundations upon which it can grow. I’m excited to join an energised and passionate team, and I’m looking forward to helping shape and deliver a sector leading experience for all our people, customers, and communities.”

Sara Sheard, Executive Director of Business Operations at Incommunities, added: “Bilal’s wealth of experience in leading people strategies in complex organisations will be vital as we continue to strengthen and develop our workforce, ensuring that we meet the needs of our customers and communities, whilst creating a great culture and experience for our colleagues.

“A key part of Bilal’s role will be leading the next phase of our EDI journey, working closely with our Board, colleagues, and customers to ensure we build a truly inclusive and empowering culture. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue our progress.”

Bilal joined Incommunities on February 1.