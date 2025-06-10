Founder of Inches Curtains, Karen Smithson

It was a journey that began with one woman, one market stall and a deep-rooted passion for quality.

Now this year marks a remarkable milestone for Cleckheaton’s Inches Curtains, which is celebrating 36 years of providing bespoke soft furnishings.

Founder Karen Smithson opened her first stall at Cleckheaton Market in the late 1980s, selling fabric by the metre and building relationships with customers who valued craftsmanship and honest advice.

From those early days, the business grew steadily, expanding into retail premises on Albion Street and Northgate before moving to a larger showroom on Market Street. Today, Inches Curtains proudly operates from a dedicated studio and showroom on St Peg Lane, a location that reflects the business’s evolution while staying true to its local roots.

What hasn’t changed is the personal touch. Karen and her team offer a truly bespoke service, specialising in made-to-measure curtains, blinds, shutters and upholstery.

Every item is carefully crafted to suit individual homes, tastes and requirements, whether it’s a pair of classic pencil pleat curtains or contemporary motorised blinds. Customers can browse an extensive range of high-quality fabrics in-store, with expert guidance on hand to help with design, functionality and finishing touches.

“We believe that every home should reflect the people who live in it,” says Karen. “Our role is to help bring that vision to life, using beautiful materials and attention to detail that stand the test of time.”

With more than three decades of experience, the Inches team has worked on a wide variety of projects. From cosy Yorkshire cottages and townhouses to grand estates, including Lady Armitage Estate in Brighouse.

The team has even completed projects in celebrity homes, holiday villas abroad, and many commercial settings over the years, like schools, pubs, clubs, care homes and offices.

There’s even been the odd brush with fame, including a visit to Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s home and a chat with Linda Barker.

But ask Karen about her proudest moments, and she won’t talk about the glitz. She’ll tell you it’s the loyalty of her local customers that means the most and who remain at the heart of the business. Many return time and again, recommending Inches to friends and family for their professionalism, friendliness, and quality of work.

She reflects: “Nothing beats seeing a customer come back time and again, or hearing how much they love their new curtains.

“It’s those moments that make it all worthwhile.”

Karen’s background includes professional training with renowned curtain designer Maureen Whitemore in the Lake District - an experience that shaped Karen’s approach to quality and design.

“It was one of the most inspiring times of my life,” she recalls. “To learn from someone like Maureen in such a beautiful setting gave me the push I needed to believe in my own ideas.”

While Karen remains at the heart of Inches Curtains, she is the first to acknowledge the skilled and dedicated team around her. This small, close-knit group shares a deep commitment to quality and customer care.

From knowledgeable and experienced, honest guidance, to expert machinists crafting each piece with precision, to fitting that is carried out to the highest standard, every member plays a vital role.

Karen says: “We’re a team in every sense. Everyone brings something special to the table, and it’s that teamwork and trust that our customers really value.”

To explore the collection and learn more about the bespoke services available, visit the showroom Tuesday to Friday 9.30am – 5.00pm and Saturdays 9.30am to 2.30pm at 54 St Peg Lane, Cleckheaton, BD19 3SD or its website https://www.inchescurtains.co.uk/

You can also call 01274 851151 for enquiries or to book a consultation.