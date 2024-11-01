The store, on Huddersfield Road, is the first Aldi to open in Mirfield and will be run by manager Nathan Trevitt, along with a team of 31 staff from the local community.

Nathan said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Mirfield.

“It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Battyeford Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

Krysten, who won a silver medal at the Paris Games in the summer, gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s “Super 6” range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

After half term, he will deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at Battyeford Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, “Get Set to Eat Fresh”, which aims to inspire children aged five to 14 to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh and healthy food with their families.

He will also talk to pupils about the experience of competing as a Paralympian and share his challenging training regime.

Krysten said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“I am looking forward to speaking with the children at Battyeford Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully I will also inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Aldi Mirfield is also offering pupils at Battyeford Primary School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

The children have been tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Krysten will announce the winner during the virtual assembly.

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Mirfield to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new Aldi store is open Monday to Saturday, 8am until 10pm, and Sundays from 10am until 4pm.

1 . Opening Store manager Nathan Trevitt with GB Paralympic athlete Krysten Coombs, who officially opened the new store Aldi in Mirfield Photo: Mark Bickerdike/UNP Photo Sales

2 . Opening Store manager Nathan Trevitt with GB Paralympic athlete Krysten Coombs Photo: Mark Bickerdike/UNP Photo Sales

3 . Opening Store manager Nathan Trevitt with members of his team Photo: Mark Bickerdike/UNP Photo Sales