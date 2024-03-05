The British Heart Foundation (BHF), based on Foundry Street, has been a part of the Dewsbury community since 1999 selling a range of preloved and new items to help raise much-needed funds for life-saving research.

And, on Thursday, February 29, the charity shop’s volunteers were joined by the BHF’s area manager and the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, for a ceremony to honour the milestone, during which time the shop has raised £1,250,000 for research and heart nurses.

Jackie Squires, who has been manager of the Dewsbury store for five years having started as a volunteer in 2007, said:

“We had a lovely day where a lot of our volunteers came and joined us. We all really enjoyed it.

“One of our volunteers, Diane Price, is 80 and has been giving her free time for 15 years. It is absolutely marvellous.

“We are a lovely team and our volunteers are so friendly. We like to thank them for what they do as we couldn’t run our shop without our volunteers.”

Coun Burke said: “It was a pleasure to be invited and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the British Heart Foundation shop being opened in Dewsbury.

“As Mayor, it never ceases to amaze me the generosity and kindness we have in our communities. Our citizens go above and beyond in supporting others despite the difficulties and challenges they may have in their own lives.

“The aim of the British Heart Foundation is to play a leading role in the fight against cardiovascular disease. This can only be achieved with the support of all the dedicated volunteers across the country who are dedicated to raising funds to support the research and buy essential equipment and to fund specialist nursing posts.

“I would like to thank all the local volunteers and the staff, both past and present, for their commitment and hard work over the last 25 years.

“Thank you all and I wish you many more years of success.”

Jackie also confirmed that the shop is “always looking” for ladies, mens and childrens clothes, shoes, handbags and bric-a-brac to be donated.

The British Heart Foundation charity shop on Foundry Street in Dewsbury is open from 9.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

Take a look at these great photos from the British Heart Foundation’s 25th anniversary event in Dewsbury.

1 . British Heart Foundation The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Cahal Burke, centre, was presented with a bouquet of players as the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Dewsbury town centre celebrated its 25th anniversary. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . British Heart Foundation The British Heart Foundation charity shop in Dewsbury town centre has celebrated its 25th anniversary. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . British Heart Foundation The British Heart Foundation charity shop in Dewsbury town centre has celebrated its 25th anniversary. Photo: SUB Photo Sales