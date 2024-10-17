Take a look at these fabulous photos from the grand opening of Mirfield’s latest high street shop - Yorkshire Makers.

The handmade giftware shop, whose products are solely sourced from Yorkshire, opened in Mirfield, on Saturday, October 12.

The new shop, run by co-directors Dan Smith and Katie Armstrong, allows local creators and entrepreneurs, including cardmakers, candlemakers, soapmakers, toymakers and artists, to rent shelf space and sell their products.

Many of the shop’s product makers attended the opening ceremony, in which Mirfield’s first honorary freeman, Tim Wood, cut the ribbon.

Katie told the Reporter Series after the grand opening:

“It went really well. It was busy all day, which was fantastic. It didn’t stop from the moment we opened the door until the moment we shut. We couldn’t have asked for much better really.

“It was really great to see people supporting us. It was really good to see people coming to support us and then going to support the rest of the Mirfield high street.

“It was a really successful, promising and enjoyable day.”

Tim, who is the landlord at the Old Colonial, added:

“It’s a great thing - all things Yorkshire. You can't do any better in the whole of the world than that.”

Take a look at these great photos from the opening of Yorkshire Makers, which is based on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield.

1 . nybn_12_10_2024_makers_yor_003.JPG Photos from the grand opening of Yorkshire Makers in Mirfield. From the left, co-owner Dan Smith, honorary freeman of Mirfield Tim Wood and co-owner Katie Armstrong. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Makers Louise Bates with her artwork. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire Makers Sara Milner with her Craftydragon shelf. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Yorkshire Makers Daisy Wingate with her Crochet by Dais shelf. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales