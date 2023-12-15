‘I’m so proud that our talented team has been recognised for their hard work and dedication’ - Mirfield textile manufacturer in awards success
and live on Freeview channel 276
Camira, a global designer and manufacturer of contract and transport textiles, has been presented with a Stylepark Selected Award for its post-consumer recycled polyester, RePlay.
The business, based at The Watermill, Wheatley Park, in Mirfield, has also been shortlisted in the Sustainability category at Business Desk’s Business of the Year Awards, where it has been recognised as an innovator and disruptor in sustainability.
The manufacturer is also in the line-up for Circular Economy Innovation of the Year at the Edie Awards for its breakthrough closed loop wool fabric, Revolution.
Ian Burn, director of marketing and sustainability at Camira said: “I’m so proud that our talented team of designers and makers have been recognised for their hard work and dedication into launching two fantastic textiles, each with their own eco-story to tell.
“The industry has a poor reputation for irresponsible production, but Camira is leading the way in demonstrating a new, more sustainable approach to manufacturing, based on circular economy and regenerative principles.
“The next step for us is to recycle our customers’ upholstery waste, extending our impact through our investment in iinouiio, and allowing other companies to embrace circular economy principles.
“We are also preparing to launch our next closed loop fabric in 2024 which will include a higher percentage of recycled content.”
Camira, which will celebrate its 50th year in 2024, manufactures more than eight million metres of fabric globally every year and boasts manufacturing capabilities, extending from raw yarn to weaving, dyeing and the finishing of fabrics.