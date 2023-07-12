News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Huddersfield print company team complete epic Loch Ness row to raise over £4,000 for Cleckheaton charity

A Huddersfield-based print company has successfully completed an epic rowing challenge across the Scottish Highlands to raise over £4,000 for The Howarth Foundation (THF).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read

The two-day fundraiser , which took place at the end of June, saw staff at Aura Print, with the help of family, friends and business sponsors, row a distance of 54 miles, navigating their way through Loch Arkaig, Loch Lochy, the Caledonian Canal, and Loch Oich to finally reach Loch Ness.

The team raised over £4,000 for the Cleckheaton-based charity, which provides essential support to the rehabilitated homeless, helping them find full-time employment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally planning to row Loch Ness itself, the team were forced to adapt to adverse weather conditions before expertly navigating their way to the famous loch instead, via slightly more sheltered lakes.

The two-day fundraiser saw staff at Aura Print, in Huddersfield, with the help of family, friends and business sponsors, row a distance of 54 miles, navigating their way through Loch Arkaig, Loch Lochy, the Caledonian Canal, and Loch Oich to finally reach Loch Ness, to raise over £4,000 for Cleckheaton charity The Howarth Foundation (THF).The two-day fundraiser saw staff at Aura Print, in Huddersfield, with the help of family, friends and business sponsors, row a distance of 54 miles, navigating their way through Loch Arkaig, Loch Lochy, the Caledonian Canal, and Loch Oich to finally reach Loch Ness, to raise over £4,000 for Cleckheaton charity The Howarth Foundation (THF).
The two-day fundraiser saw staff at Aura Print, in Huddersfield, with the help of family, friends and business sponsors, row a distance of 54 miles, navigating their way through Loch Arkaig, Loch Lochy, the Caledonian Canal, and Loch Oich to finally reach Loch Ness, to raise over £4,000 for Cleckheaton charity The Howarth Foundation (THF).
Most Popular

Reflecting on the extraordinary journey, John from Aura Print, said: “Rowing the Lochs surrounded by the amazing beauty of Scotland really helped me clear my mind, reset, and push myself physically. All for a great cause, of course!”

Zoey, also from the company, added “Shoulders ached, mosquitoes’ bit and kits got wet, but it was amazing to turn off my phone for a few days and sink my teeth into something truly different for an incredible cause.”

A spokesperson for Aura Print said: “Aura Print extends their sincere appreciation to River to Sea Scotland for their guidance and support in the lead-up and throughout the row, ensuring a memorable and rewarding experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite the challenges, including torrential rain, gusty winds, and relentless midges, the team’s spirit remained undeterred.

The team had to cope with adverse weather conditions during their two-day fundraising event in the Scottish Highlands.The team had to cope with adverse weather conditions during their two-day fundraising event in the Scottish Highlands.
The team had to cope with adverse weather conditions during their two-day fundraising event in the Scottish Highlands.

“The team also thanks their brave adventurers and the community for their donations, sponsorships, and encouragement. Aura Print’s support of THF aligns with their corporate responsibility to uplift their community and create lasting change.

“The funds will help THF continue their invaluable work in providing individuals with a second chance at life fostering a safe and healthy future.

“The Aura Print team’s remarkable journey serves as an inspiration for individuals to take action, get involved, and make a positive impact on their communities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To learn more about the adventure, or to donate, visit https://aura-print.com/uk/blog/post/paddle-for-a-purpose

To learn more about The Howarth Foundation, visit https://howarthfoundation.org.uk/

Read More
Huddersfield business, Aura Print, to row Loch Ness for Cleckheaton’s Howarth Fo...
Related topics:HuddersfieldCleckheaton