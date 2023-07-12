The two-day fundraiser , which took place at the end of June, saw staff at Aura Print, with the help of family, friends and business sponsors, row a distance of 54 miles, navigating their way through Loch Arkaig, Loch Lochy, the Caledonian Canal, and Loch Oich to finally reach Loch Ness.

The team raised over £4,000 for the Cleckheaton-based charity, which provides essential support to the rehabilitated homeless, helping them find full-time employment.

Originally planning to row Loch Ness itself, the team were forced to adapt to adverse weather conditions before expertly navigating their way to the famous loch instead, via slightly more sheltered lakes.

Reflecting on the extraordinary journey, John from Aura Print, said: “Rowing the Lochs surrounded by the amazing beauty of Scotland really helped me clear my mind, reset, and push myself physically. All for a great cause, of course!”

Zoey, also from the company, added “Shoulders ached, mosquitoes’ bit and kits got wet, but it was amazing to turn off my phone for a few days and sink my teeth into something truly different for an incredible cause.”

A spokesperson for Aura Print said: “Aura Print extends their sincere appreciation to River to Sea Scotland for their guidance and support in the lead-up and throughout the row, ensuring a memorable and rewarding experience.

“Despite the challenges, including torrential rain, gusty winds, and relentless midges, the team’s spirit remained undeterred.

The team had to cope with adverse weather conditions during their two-day fundraising event in the Scottish Highlands.

“The team also thanks their brave adventurers and the community for their donations, sponsorships, and encouragement. Aura Print’s support of THF aligns with their corporate responsibility to uplift their community and create lasting change.

“The funds will help THF continue their invaluable work in providing individuals with a second chance at life fostering a safe and healthy future.

“The Aura Print team’s remarkable journey serves as an inspiration for individuals to take action, get involved, and make a positive impact on their communities.”

To learn more about the adventure, or to donate, visit https://aura-print.com/uk/blog/post/paddle-for-a-purpose