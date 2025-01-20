HUB26: Driving positive change in the local community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since opening its doors, HUB26 has become more than just a workspace—it has evolved into a community cornerstone, transforming how Cleckheaton’s residents and businesses thrive.

As a multi-functional business and wellness hub, HUB26 is not only elevating the professional landscape but also making a lasting impact on the surrounding community.

Supporting Local Businesses and Startups

HUB26 has created a space that nurtures local entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies alike. With flexible office packages and coworking opportunities, businesses of all sizes have found a home to grow and thrive.

Our spa facilities are the perfect escape to bring balance back into your day. Relax & recharge.

By providing state-of-the-art meeting rooms, event spaces, and modern office facilities, HUB26 is enabling local businesses to operate with the tools and environment needed to succeed. This, in turn, has strengthened Cleckheaton’s economic ecosystem, attracting new talent and investment to the area.

A Focus on Well-Being

One of HUB26’s defining features is its commitment to the well-being of its tenants and the wider community. Its onsite gym, wellness spa, and relaxation areas are not just perks—they are part of a larger philosophy to prioritise work-life balance.

Local residents and professionals benefit from fitness and well-being initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles. From yoga classes to massage treatments, HUB26 is helping the Cleckheaton community take proactive steps toward wellness.

Meet with friends or make new connections at our specially designed events. A perfect blend of networking, fun, and community.

Giving Back to the Community

HUB26’s impact extends beyond its walls through charitable initiatives that make a tangible difference. This year, its annual Christmas Giving Tree project collected over 120 gifts for local children and families in need, spreading holiday joy and making Christmas special for those who might otherwise go without.

The hub also regularly hosts fundraising events, charity drives, and networking opportunities designed to bring people together for good causes. By fostering a sense of community spirit, HUB26 has created a ripple effect of kindness and support across Cleckheaton and beyond.

A Space for Everyone

HUB26 has expanded across two sites, offering even more services, opportunities, and support to the local community.

While HUB26 is renowned for its professional spaces, its doors are open to the wider community for various events, from business networking sessions to family-friendly classes.

The success of these initiatives is a testament to HUB26’s vision: to create a hub where productivity, well-being, and community intersect seamlessly.

Looking to the Future

As HUB26 continues to grow, so too does its vision for a stronger, healthier, and more connected Cleckheaton. With plans to expand its community initiatives and enhance its offerings, HUB26 remains committed to being a force for good.

HUB26 offers fully equipped rooms, fast Wi-Fi, and a professional setting to make your next meeting a success.

Whether you’re a business owner looking for the perfect workspace, a professional seeking balance, or a local resident wanting to connect, HUB26 invites you to be part of their journey.

HUB26: Changing lives, one connection at a time.To learn more about HUB26’s impact on the community or explore its services, visit www.hub26.uk