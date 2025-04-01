HSL Chairs appoints Ben Waters as their new CEO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Furniture manufacturer and retailer HSL Chairs has announced the appointment of Ben Waters, previous Operations Director and third-generation family member, as Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Managing Director Vanessa Hodgson.

Ben has played a pivotal role in HSL’s development, leading a comprehensive overhaul of logistics in 2022 that has significantly enhanced the customer experience. Having joined the company as Head of Logistics and Stock, he later served as Group Operations Director on the board, driving operational excellence across the business. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Ben will be instrumental in driving the continued growth of HSL.

Talking of his new appointment Ben says “My journey at HSL has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m honoured to take on the role of CEO. This new position presents an exciting opportunity to build on our strong foundations and lead HSL into its next phase of growth, while staying true to our heritage and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and customer service.

"As a third-generation family member, I’m proud to continue the legacy of quality and style that has defined HSL for over 55 years, ensuring that we remain a trusted name for our customers.”

Ben's appointment as CEO follows the strengthening of the HSL board, including the recent addition of Chief Financial Officer Gerard Cahill. Over the past 12 months, HSL has focused on expanding its board with highly experienced individuals, including Brand Marketing Director James Randall and Retail Director Eddie Bojtler, who have brought a wealth of expertise to the business.

William and Debra Burrows, owners of HSL Chairs, commented: “We are delighted to see Ben take on his new role as CEO, leading the business into the future as a third-generation family member. His leadership will ensure HSL’s core values remain at the heart of everything we do. As we embark on an exciting phase of growth, Ben will continue to strengthen our commitment to exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.”