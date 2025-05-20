Howarth's strengthens leadership team with three appointments

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, has announced three appointments to its leadership team.

Joining Howarths to support its growth, ambition and drive to become the leading people consultancy in the North are Thomas Croft, Sharon Rosindale and James Young.

As Head of Marketing, Thomas Croft will deliver value through meaningful, powerful and relatable communication that builds strong connections. Thomas’ previous roles include heading up marketing for global audio branding company, PHMG.

Sharon Rosindale, Head of Operations, joins the business after several years working for Europe’s leading kitchen manufacturer. Focusing on the systems and processes at the company, Sharon will maximise profitability and commercial viability.

Taking the role of Head of Client Success is James Young, whose team will focus on delivering the best possible service to clients. James previously worked as a Senior Account Manager at Randstad.

Gavin Howarth, CEO of Howarths, comments: “We are an ambitious business, and recognise that success is driven by people who share our vision and values while supporting clients with the same passion and professionalism. This is exactly what Thomas, Sharon and James will do day-to-day and also through their strategic roles on our leadership team.

“We are very excited to welcome them into the Howarths family. I look forward to working alongside them, supporting their personal growth and delivering great results for our clients, brand and business together.”

Thomas comments: “Howarths is hugely respected, which is what attracted me to the company. I am proud to be part of the team and to be using my skills to help the business as it continues to strengthen its reputation within the market.”

Sharon adds: “Howarths has strong values and work ethics, with an ambition that is matched by a passion for people. My objective is to deliver operational and client success while being actively encouraged to flourish in my new role.”

James concludes: “The client success team at Howarths is growing, which makes this a very exciting time. We operate in a changing economic environment, so I am keen to lead our department and support our team as we adapt the way we work to meet the different challenges that our clients face.”

Howarths is a family-run business that specialises in providing HR, Employment Law and Health and Safety advice services and support for SMEs across all industries. For more information about the business, please visit: howarths-uk.com and for regular updates, please follow @Howarths on LinkedIn.