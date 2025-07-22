Howarths gets to the nuts and bolts of HR for Accu

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, is celebrating after it announced a new contract with Accu, the global precision engineering component supplier.

Howarths will now provide ongoing fractional HR support for Accu, ensuring the company stays legally compliant, while also maintaining and building a high-performance culture that increases engagement and productivity across the organisation.

As well as completing a £1 million investment into its state-of-the-art 45,000 sq ft facility and headquarters in Huddersfield, Accu has also reported 20% business growth in the last 12-months, 15% increase in headcount, 65% surge in revenue from the United States with over 100,000 active customers – including half of the world’s top 100 manufacturers.

Gavin Howarth, CEO of Howarths, comments: “At Howarths, we believe in working with businesses that have similar values and the same focus on growth, innovation and people as we do. Accu are the perfect example.

Richard Durr, Operations Director from Accu is pictured with Sophie Metcalf, HR Growth Partner at Howarths.

“We are so pleased to be working with such a well-known, progressive, ambitious and growing business. Having worked for the team previously, we are proud that they have chosen us to deliver a wider range of services that focus on compliance, performance and growth.

“It’s no coincidence that there is a fit when it comes to depth of expertise, experience and values between the two businesses. It’s what makes this new contract so exciting.”

Richard Durr, Operations Directorfrom Accu, comments: “We’ve been really impressed with the consultative approach that Howarths has taken. We’ve had some great success over recent years, supported by growth, and it was important we had a partner that would see beyond the obvious HR services we require.

“While compliance is important, so too is focusing on how we continue to develop a high-performance culture for TeamAccu that is fit for the future. With Howarths we have a partner that will grow with us and help us to reach new heights. We’re looking forward to it.”

Further cementing its position as a leading people consultancy in the region, Howarths announces this latest contract win as it continues to celebrate its own growth. In recent months Howarths has appointed three new team members, who have each joined its senior leadership team.