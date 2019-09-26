Howarth Foundation to expand into Kirklees and get homeless people back into work

A programme launched by the charitable arm of a human resources, employment law and health and safety firm to help get people who have been homeless back into work is set to launch in Kirklees

‘Business Building Futures’, run by Cleckheaton-based charity The Howarth Foundation, works with a network of businesses to place individuals that are recovering from homelessness and addiction back into employment or skills training to aid their recovery, boost their self-esteem and integrate them back into society.

Since its launch, the programme has placed 17 people back into paid employment, with 16 individuals placed into skills training and a further 13 referred for housing assessments.

The charity is now calling for businesses based in Kirklees to get behind the initiative and attend its launch event at The John Smith’s Stadium on October 22.0

Andy Howarth, CEO at The Howarth Foundation, said: “Our Business Building Futures programme has been extremely well-received in Leeds since launching in 2017.

“We have successfully placed clients into permanent roles with some of the city’s most recognised brands, including Leeds United Football Club and Ringways Motor Group.

“Now, as part of our charity’s remit, we want to extend the Business Building Futures programme into Kirklees. We are asking local businesses who think they may be able to support to come along to our launch event on 22 October and help us give people who have experienced the grip of addiction and homelessness a chance to rebuild their lives.”