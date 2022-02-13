How a Dewsbury health clinic is helping women to conceive naturally

Robyn Sykes believes her two children where both conceived through the cupping treatment.

Amara Deen, owner of the clinic, believes the natural cupping therapy has helped many of her female clients conceive naturally.

Amara said: “We are now on around 300 babies that have been conceived using the therapy.”

Natural therapy, hijama (cupping) is a relaxing and pain-free treatment that helps in relieving pain and illness.

SIngle use, suction cups are placed predominantly on the back but can also be placed directly where the pain is.The cupping detoxes all the internal organs such as the heart, lungs, liver, kidney, digestive and reproductive organs.

A small incision is made in the skin and the suction from the cup brings out the blood which sits between the skin and the muscle. This blood builds up toxins while sitting between the skin and muscle that causes issues.

Robyn Sykes, who believes she conceived her two children through the cupping therapy, said: “I started trying for a baby in February 2018.

“I went to see Amara in June 2018 for one session, she noticed the area which reproduction is associated with was 'blocked', which presented as bubbles in the cupping.

“I then got a positive pregnancy test the following cycle.

“Fast forward two years, I decided to try for another baby. I started to try in April 2020 and decided to visit Amara for another reason, hoping it would help my ovulation pains, so I went to see her in June 2020 and low and behold a cycle later I was pregnant again!

“I believe both times the reason I conceived so quickly was because of the treatment.”

Amara has been performing the cupping therapy for more than five years now and has helped many people suffering from pain, illness and infertility.

Amara said: “The treatment is effective for somebody suffering with a headache, somebody with a personality disorder, or someone who can't conceive a child - it goes completely across the board.

“I had a lot of ladies coming to the clinic who weren't getting periods, going from months to a couple of years without one.

“We then had women coming forward and saying ‘I didn't have a period and now I'm pregnant’.

“What I say to ladies now is that if they come along and have a first treatment and then every month on your cycle, for six months, have two cups on the back and two cups at the front.

“What that will do is work with removing any kind of natural blockage. It will also encourage healing to that area.

“As long as the couples have been to the doctor and there is nothing medically wrong, that's when a lot of people turn up at my door.

“I am always very conscious because most couples in this position are really vulnerable and they can be taken advantage of.

“There are some despicable therapists out there that will promise and charge a fortune, this goes completely in the opposite direction of how I want to come across.

“I always say yes, we have a massive success but we also have lots of ladies who have done the whole six months and they have not conceived - one glove doesn't fit all.”

The cupping costs £40 per session but when women go for the infertility treatment after the first session Amara reduces the price to £25 per session.

The Perfect Hijama Clinic is located at 53 Ouzelwell Crescent, Dewsbury, WF12 9ET.