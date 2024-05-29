High Sheriff of West Yorkshire visits Legends Cafe in Batley to see how businesses in the town are thriving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire’s first ethnic minority female High Sheriff visited Batley to see for herself how businesses and organisations are thriving

Professor Adeeba Malik, CBE DL, who was sworn in to her position in March at Leeds High Court, has taken up the year-long appointment, which is non-political and unpaid, continuing a tradition which stretches back more than 1,300 years, to represent King Charles at a local level.

She called in to Legends Café, on Bradford Road, Batley, to see the landmark white Art Deco style building, which was built in the 1920s. It has been refurbished after being empty for a couple of years, opening in December 2023.

The popular Legends Bar on the former stretch known as “The Golden Mile” closed in July 2020, when trade ceased during the Covid-19 pandemic, after being run by DJ Mick Ingram for 27 years.

Prof Adeeba Malik visited Legends Cafe in Batley

She said during her visit: “It is really great to see small, independent businesses in places like Batley and Dewsbury doing well.

“This new venture has created jobs and provides a first-class offering.

“Businesses in small towns in the North of England are up against challenging times for a whole host of reasons.

“A huge thank you to the Bahadur family for contributing to the local economy and providing wonderful food.”

Prof Adeeba Malik and Manzoor Bahadur at Legends Cafe

She said small towns like Batley were thriving, thanks to its booming food scene, and that Legends Café was just one example of how hard work and initiative can pay off.

Other dignitaries invited also included Dr Mohammed Ali, CEO of the QED Foundation, and Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of The Penny Appeal.

Mohammed Zahoor, who co-owns Legends Café with brother Mohammed Zafoor, runs the café with support from other family members, including their Bradford businessman father Manzoor Bahadur, a former magistrate.

Mr Zahoor said: “It was an honour to host Prof Adeeba Malik and tell her about the warm welcome from the community here in Batley and Dewsbury, during our first six months.

The landmark white Art Deco style building, which was built in the 1920s, has been refurbished after being empty for a couple of years, opening in December 2023

“It was beneficial for us to talk to Prof Malik about business and trade and tell her our story.

“This place was empty and run down when we bought it and it took a long time and a lot of hard work from all the family to get it refurbished.

“We offer tasty, home-cooked traditional British food, with a twist. Our Sunday roasts are really popular, as are our breakfasts.”

The Office of High Sheriff is the oldest secular office in the United Kingdom after the Crown, and dates from Saxon times.

Prof Malik will represent King Charles locally, in upholding all matters related to the judiciary and law and order.

Prof Malik, whose duties will include attending Royal visits in the county, said it was an “enormous honour” to take on the “important” year-long role.