A brand new Heron Foods store is set to open in Cleckheaton town centre.

Heron Foods set to open brand new store in Cleckheaton
The frozen food retailer will be adding to local outlets in Birstall and Ravensthorpe by opening a new store on Market Street in Cleckheaton.
Confirming the news on their careers Facebook page, Heron Foods, which is owned by B&M, revealed they are currently recruiting staff ahead of an opening date which has not yet been verified.
The post stated: “We are looking for a full store team and have lots of exciting new job opportunities for people to join us.
“We are looking for Sales Assistants, Senior Sales Assistants, Duty Managers and a Store Cleaner.”
Heron Foods has been approached for comment.