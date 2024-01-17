A brand new Heron Foods store is set to open in Cleckheaton town centre.

The frozen food retailer will be adding to local outlets in Birstall and Ravensthorpe by opening a new store on Market Street in Cleckheaton.

Confirming the news on their careers Facebook page, Heron Foods, which is owned by B&M, revealed they are currently recruiting staff ahead of an opening date which has not yet been verified.

The post stated: “We are looking for a full store team and have lots of exciting new job opportunities for people to join us.

“We are looking for Sales Assistants, Senior Sales Assistants, Duty Managers and a Store Cleaner.”