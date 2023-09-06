Watch more videos on Shots!

A total of 52 shops will close their doors by the end of the day next Thursday, with over 1,000 jobs being axed.

Two dozen of Wilko's 400 branches are set to shut their doors for the final time on September 14 – including Dewsbury, resulting in 18 redundancies.

Then two days later a further 28 shops will also pull down their shutters.

Dewsbury's Wilkos store will close for the final time on September 14.

Today’s news comes after B&M agreed to buy up to 51 locations in a £13million deal.

Administrators at PwC are "actively working with potential buyers" and "exploring all interest in the reminder of the business".

The full list of Wilko stores which have been bought by B&M is yet to be revealed.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary, in addition to the already announced redundancies at the support centre and distribution centres.