Here are 17 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to Google Reviews

Whether you want your locks cut, coloured or styled, or you’re simply wanting a fresh, new look or trim for the upcoming warmer season, there are plenty of hairdressers and barbers to visit in North Kirklees.
Here are just some of the best places according to Google Reviews, based on at least 20 customer reviews.
1. Louise Heaton Hairdressing
Louise Heaton Hairdressing, Low Lane, Birstall - 5/5, based on 50 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. The Pin Up Hair Co
The Pin Up Hair Co, Cross Crown Street, Cleckheaton - 5/5, based on 25 reviews. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Brown's Hairdressing
Brown's Hairdressing, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.9/5, based on 21 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. LP Salon
LP Salon, Bath Court, Bath Road, Heckmondwike - 4.9/5, based on 162 reviews. Photo: Google Street View