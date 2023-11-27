Here are 14 new job openings across Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Kirklees ahead of the Christmas period

As the festive season approaches, here are 14 job openings that have become available across the district this week.
From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza and The Mill, Kirklees is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including working as a style consultant at Redbrick, a store assistant at Aldi and a team leader at Krispy Kreme.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career, as winter draws in.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
Here are 14 new job roles in and around Kirklees.
1. Aldi - Store Assistant
£11.40 - £12.30 an hour - Permanent Candidates will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products as well as providing excellent customer service. Photo: Google Maps
2. Priory Hospital Dewsbury - Healthcare Assistant
£11.20 an hour - Permanent. Priory Healthcare are looking for enthusiastic, caring and passionate people to become part of the healthcare team. In this role, you will be the first line of support for patients and be responsible for providing compassionate care during your time with them. Photo: Google Maps
3. Krispy Kreme - Retail Team Leader
£11.50 an hour - Full-time. The ideal candidate will work in a customer facing role, running shifts daily, while driving sales, maintaining health and safety standards, leading, and developing the team. Photo: Google Maps
4. Redbrick - Style Consultant
Part-time The ideal candidate will provide exceptional service, helping customers to find the perfect products, share passion and knowledge for products and ensure the MADE showroom is inspirational and original. Photo: Google Maps