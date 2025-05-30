Helen Rowland celebrates 10 years of purposeful leadership at Focus-Trust

Helen Rowland, CEO of Focus-Trust, marks ten years of leadership this spring, an achievement that stands out in the academy trust sector, where long-term continuity at the top remains rare despite signs of increasing stability.

Her anniversary comes as the 2024 #BeingTheCEO Report, published by Forum Strategy, highlights a notable shift in the sector: 43% of trust CEOs have now been in post for over five years, nearly double the figure reported in 2022.

Under Helen’s leadership, Focus-Trust, a primary-only MAT with 15 schools in the North of England and West Yorkshire, has focused on growing quality over quantity - prioritising culture, shared moral purpose, equity and community over rapid expansion. Having had the same 15 schools since February 2017, the trust is now carefully exploring future growth, potentially increasing to around 20 schools in the coming years, while maintaining its deeply embedded community ethos.

Her leadership has been defined by an unshakable commitment to collective efficacy, introduced trust-wide in 2016, and a belief in recruiting and nurturing people with shared values and integrity. Initiatives like the CHAI project for mothers, the “Growing Great People” responsive professional learning programme, and the “7 Musts of Focus-Trust”, which include ensuring every pupil experiences opportunities like a visit to London, exemplify the trust’s community-first approach.

The 2024 #BeingTheCEO Report emphasises the growing maturity of trust leadership across the country, with more trusts appointing Chief Operating Officers and embracing a shared leadership model. Focus-Trust reflects this trajectory, with Helen actively developing a long-term succession plan and mentoring new CEOs, including through her role in the “Being The CEO” programme. Michael Rowland, Deputy CEO/Education Director at the trust, will participate in the 25-26 programme, as part of a future-facing leadership transition strategy.

The report also underscores how trust CEOs are navigating major financial and operational challenges. Helen echoes this: “We face complex pressures, funding, safeguarding, increasing need in SEND, and accountability, but what keeps us grounded is our mission to help children, colleagues and communities to flourish.”

She’s also proud of the trust’s response to adversity, whether managing the sudden death of children with compassion, facing unfair Ofsted judgments head-on, or responding to the pandemic with innovation and heart.

Her advice to aspiring MAT CEOs? “Get your culture right first. Know whyyou’re here. Support your people. Earn the community’s trust. Don’t just say it, show it.”

Beyond her role, Helen volunteers with Papyrus the Charity for the Prevention of Young Suicide her local church and café, serves as Vice Chair of Governors at Oldham Sixth Form College, and sits on the boards of York 100 and GM100 with Reach Foundation, demonstrating her continued commitment to the community and wider education profession.

Focus-Trust is a primary school trust based in the North-West and West Yorkshire, with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children Flourish.