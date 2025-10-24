Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Mirfield family-run nursery celebrates 10-year anniversary

A nursery which has three sites across North Kirklees has celebrated its ten-year anniversary.

Northfields Nursery started in the heart of Spen Valley in 2015 and now has locations in Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Mirfield, as well as Crosland Moor in Huddersfield and Southowram in Calderdale.

The family-run business, which is also looking to expand further afield into Wakefield, was recently visited by the MP for Spen Valley, Kim Leadbeater, at its Heckmondwike base, on Brunswick Street, where she met with some of the nine permanent staff members who are all trained in British Sign Language. Some are also bilingual, making communication with parents and children easier.

Kim said: “I loved visiting Northfields, and it was great to be able to wish the staff a very happy 10th anniversary. The nursery was beautiful and open plan, providing a calm space for all children, but particularly our SEND children.

“They are such a valuable asset to our community and I am so happy to see this lovely local nursery doing well and expanding to sites across the area.”

Martin Benson, director at Northfields, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Kim to our Heckmondwike nursery and to share in celebrating everything our team and families have achieved.

“The children loved showing her what nursery life is all about, and it was great to see her genuine enthusiasm for early years education.”

The nursery celebrated their tenth anniversary last month at Ponderosa’s Lakeside Restaurant in Heckmondwike, with a special ball for staff, children and families.

