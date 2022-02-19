Heckmondwike hairdressers shortlisted for Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

The Pin Up Hair Co, on High Street, has been nominated in five categories including best salon, best salon decor, best stylist, best business branding and best entrepreneur.

The awards are the only hair and beauty industry awards where professionals can compete at a local level in their fields of expertise.

The organisers say “this is no ordinary awards competition” as they are focused on improving standards, elevating business, rewarding individuals and showcasing professionalism.

The Pin Up Hair Co has been shortlisted for the Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 and have won the Treatwell Top Rated salon for two years in a row.

Katrina Carter opened the salon in August 2020, with 20 years’ experience of working in the hairdressing industry.

The name of the salon, Pin Up Hair Co, originated as Katrina originally specialised in wedding hair. However, she has now branched off into bright rainbow coloured hair styles, which has become the salon’s niche.

Katrina said: “We are all really proud of making the finals of the Hairdressing Awards, because it is not just the hairdressing, it’s about our branding and our products too.

“One of the categories we have been nominated for is best entrepreneur after bringing out all of our own Pin Up hair products. It is nice to be noticed for stuff like that too - it's not just the hair but it is the business side of it as well.”

Katrina has developed her own hair products such as heat protector, elixir and shampoo and conditioner.

Katrina has developed her own Pin Up Hair products, such as the purple rain blonde shampoo and conditioner, which are available to buy from the salon.

Despite opening during a turbulent time for small businesses, Katrina is “really proud” of the salon and its achievements.

Katrina added: “During the first lockdown was when we first thought about opening the salon, as I naively thought that would be it. Obviously we opened the salon and we have had multiple lockdowns since.

“It was really difficult, navigating my way around how to keep clients and staff happy, as well making sure we would be able to open again when the lockdown lifted.

The Pin Up Hair Co specialises in rainbow coloured hair.

“Financially it was a big struggle, but we made it through.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my clients for all their support through all the years, not just here but throughout all my hairdressing career. All my clients have been amazing - thank you.”

Client Katie Rhodes said Katrina is “fantastic” and made her feel “more confident than before she went in”.

Katie added: “I highly recommend Katrina to everyone, a lovely lady and fantastic stylist.”

Katrina opend the salon in August 2020.

As well as being a finalist in the Hair and Beauty Awards 2022, the salon has also won the Treatwell Top Rated salon in 2020 and 2021.

Treatwell launched its Top Rated salon award in 2017, as a way to celebrate its hairdressing partners, who go above and beyond to provide the best experience for their clients.

The winners for the Hair and Beauty Awards will be announced on March 26.