The Pin Up Hair Co, on High Street, which was only opened in August 2020 by Katrina Carter, has been shortlisted at the prestigious national ceremony in five categories, including best salon, best colour salon, hairstylist of the year, best business branding and entrepreneur of the year.

Katrina’s co-worker, Lindsey Lumb, has also been nominated for hairstylist of the year and best for blonde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognition follows on from qualifying for the 2022 Hair and Beauty Awards, in which the salon was also shortlisted in five categories. and I'm the owner of The Pin Up Hair Co salon in Heckmondwike.

The Pin Up Hair Co, on High Street in Heckmondwike, has been nominated in the finals of the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 for the second year in a row.

On her 2023 nominations, Katrina said: “It makes me feel really proud. It is a nice feeling, although it is a bit overwhelming as you don’t expect so many nominations.

“It’s just nice to be thought well of for what you do. It’s not like going to work, it is so much fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad