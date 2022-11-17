The impressive increase is another landmark for the bed retailer, whose flagship showroom is based on Oldfield Lane in Heckmondwike, having seen its turnover inflate from just £2 million only five years ago, meaning it is well on track to achieve its ambition of a £20 million turnover before the end of 2023.

Bed Kingdom is using this growth success to invest strongly in its people, both through recruitment and professional development, and, over the last year, the company has tripled its number of employees to 30 across all facets of the business.

Bed Kingdom founder and managing director, Ashley Hainsworth, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the way our business is growing and developing and delighted to see families coming to small businesses like ours to rejuvenate and improve their home and give them a great night’s sleep.

Bed Kingdom’s new marketing director, Levon Hall.

“We’ve worked hard on stocking a range of brands to cater to everyone’s needs, from affordable ranges to luxury brands to eco-friendly options, all with free next-day home delivery.”

Bed Kingdom has focused in on several key areas of the business, including expanding its marketing team to capitalise on the ever-increasing online opportunities, particularly those presented by social media marketing.

Continually enhancing the Bedkingdom.co.uk website and refining the overall customer journey has been enabled by the internal promotion of Bed Kingdom’s new marketing director, Cleckheaton local, Levon Hall.

Mr Hall said: “It’s a very exciting time for Bed Kingdom as we are exploring many new sales channels and marketplaces.

“We are shipping across the UK, matching prices and completely updating the look of our website.

“We are really set apart from other retailers by our young and ambitious team that is always full of fresh ideas, and always excited to innovate our strategies to fit current trends and anticipate new ones.”