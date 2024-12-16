Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.

A hotel in Liversedge has praised its “dedicated” staff and “loyal” customers after it was shortlisted at this year’s Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards.

Healds Hall Hotel, on Leeds Road, was shortlisted in the Small Hotel of the Year category at the prestigious ceremony, which was held earlier this month at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

The Harrington family, who have owned and operated the popular business for 45 years, were joined by some of Yorkshire’s finest tourism firms to celebrate the region’s achievements.

Tom Harrington, owner of Healds Hall, said:

The restaurant at Healds Hall Hotel in Liversedge.

“For over 45 years, our family has committed to making Healds Hall a welcoming home for our guests.

“This shortlisting is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the support of our loyal customers, who have been part of our journey.

“It’s an honour to be recognised among Yorkshire’s best, and we couldn’t be prouder."

The venue, which boasts a restaurant, has become a beloved destination for weddings and special events, with the team extending its thanks to their guests and the local community, “whose unwavering support has made this nomination possible.”

The award for Small Hotel of the Year went to The Pheasant Hotel in Harome.

To learn more about Healds Hall, Liversedge, visit www.healdshall.co.uk or call 01924 409112.