Colleagues at Tesco in Cleckheaton have waved goodbye to Paul Gledhill after 45 years.

The night shift worker, 66, started at the formerly known Hillards store in 1978, as a 21-year-old, replenishing stock on the aisles on the twilight shift where he became a manager, before moving onto nights.

Mr Gledhill, from Cleckheaton, was also known as the “driving force” behind the charity stalls at the store which have raised thousands of pounds over the years for the company’s Health Charity Partners, including The British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK. This charity work saw him nominated for an award ceremony in London, which he attended with his night shift colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Smiles, Community Champion of the Cleckheaton store, said:

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Paul has been a lovely chap to work with and has been a wonderful boss to many people.

“It is truly an end of an era and he will be greatly missed by all those who have known him.”