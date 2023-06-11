Denise Booth, 68, known as Denise 1, and Denise Ligo, 66, known as Denise 2, are retiring from Robin Hood Watersports after 36 and 30 years, respectively, of service.

The family-run business, based on Leeds Road, was originally set up by Bob and Barbara Findlow at their Mirfield home in April 1981.

And both Denise’s, who were involved in the manufacturing of diving drysuits for the challenging North Sea environment, have made a lasting impression on the owners.

Bob said: “We like to feel like it is a family business and they were part of the family. They worked in the sewing and manufacturing room and they have been doing it for a long time.

“They are going to take a lot of replacing. At the moment, they are still with us on a Monday training their successors, but 30-odd years of experience takes a lot of imparting.”

Barbara added: “They were reliable, conscientious and very committed to what they were doing. They were very loyal to us.

“They will definitely leave a massive hole but they definitely do deserve their retirement.”

Presentation at Robin Hood Watersports for long-serving members of staff Denise Booth and Denise Ligo. From left to right: Denise Ligo, Denise Booth, Barbara and Bob Findlow.

A presentation was made to the duo last Tuesday, May 30, where they received their retirement gifts and a cake.

On her plans for retirement, Denise 1, who was born in Roberttown, said: “I’ll have plenty to do. I’ll be seeing the family, I like gardening and walking, I’ll always find something to do.”