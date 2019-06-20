Hanging Heaton CC named king of clubs by CAMRA group

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club was bowled over after it was awarded the ‘Club of the Year title for 2019’ by the Heavy Woollen Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

It had previously been Club of the Year in 2016, and runner-up in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, in 2017, the club won an award in a national competition run by Sharp’s Brewery.

The Knowl Club: The venue was named as the runner-up.

The success has come as no surprise due to the support it gets from its members and from the people who visit this successful Bradford League outfit.

The certificate was presented by branch chairman Mike Roebuck to club stewards Peter and Joanne Jagger, whose success and dedication was acknowledged by Mike and the branch members who appreciate the effort that has gone to establish the club in the area.

To achieve this level of consistency takes a lot of hard work and Mr Jagger thanked his locals and his bar staff and the support they enjoy from the committee.

Mr Roebuck said: “When the couple started at the club there was just one hand-pulled ale, Tetley’s, now there are three real ales available at the bar, being a mixture of local brews and beers that Peter sources from other areas often on a member’s recommendation.

“This award is particularly hard to acquire due to the amount of clubs in the Heavy Woollen area that actually serve real ale on a regular basis.

“There are now over 30 clubs in the district which provide well-kept real ale and that number continues to grow.”

The Knowl Club in Mirfield was named as the runner-up in the prestigious competition.

There was a good turn out for the presentation by Mr Roebuck to club steward Paul Moon.

Mr Roebuck added: “The Knowl Club has increased the number of hand pumps to four, providing superbly kept real ales to keep up with the growing demand.”