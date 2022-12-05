Halifax estate agents Bramleys named as Yorkshire & The Humber’s best estate agency

Founded 64 years ago in 1958, just thirteen years after the end of World War II, Bramleys has stood firm during five recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the firm employs more than 50 people and has a 4.9 review and a 93% recommendation level on AllAgents – making it the best performing agency in the region.

Bramleys’ residential property division sells and lets homes via its branches in Halifax, Huddersfield, Elland, Mirfield and Heckmondwike, whilst also operating across commercial sales and lettings, new build homes, home and furniture auctions, surveys, conveyancing, and outsourced mortgages.

In the first six months of 2022 alone, Bramleys managed properties for 650 landlords, completed on £6.2million of commercial property, £3.06m of new build homes, and £43m of residential property.

Bramleys has been named as Yorkshire & The Humber’s agency of the year in the renowned The Negotiator Awards

Speaking about the company’s success, residential partner, Paul Keighley said: “I started at Bramleys in 1993, almost 30 years ago. During that time, the business has withstood so much change, not to mention the rising competition from online agents. The reason I believe we are still thriving, is because we hold our principles closely.

“We are a Yorkshire firm, with strong values. We treat every customer like our first, we look after our people, and we innovate with the times. I could not be prouder of our company and our teams, who come to work every day with a smile on their face and a strong determination to do the best for our clients.

“The Negotiator Awards are the most coveted awards in our industry’s calendar and are held in high esteem, so to be recognised as the top performing agency across Yorkshire & The Humber is a complete honour.”

The awards were held at London’s premier venue, The Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in Mayfair, London, with over 950 guests from every corner of the UK.

